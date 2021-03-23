TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire impacting southbound traffic on Malahat

Southbound traffic reduced to one lane at Okotoks Road

A vehicle fire on the Malahat Highway resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes at Okotoks Road on March 23. (Screenshot via DriveBC)

Southbound traffic at Okotoks Road has been reduced to a single lane following a vehicle fire on the Malahat Tuesday morning.

According to Emcon Services, at 10 a.m. all southbound traffic had ground to a halt and no detour was available. But by 11 a.m., the left lane had opened allowing some vehicles through. The right lane remains closed.

Emergency crews are on scene.

#BCHwy1 vehicle fire SB at Okotoks Road on the Malahat. The road is CLOSED. Next update time is 11:00 AM. Please see: https://t.co/0UTHKFW5Vg#LangfordBC#VanIsle — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 23, 2021

More to come.

