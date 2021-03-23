TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire impacting southbound traffic on Malahat

Southbound traffic at Okotoks Road has been reduced to a single lane following a vehicle fire on the Malahat Tuesday morning.
According to Emcon Services, at 10 a.m. all southbound traffic had ground to a halt and no detour was available. But by 11 a.m., the left lane had opened allowing some vehicles through. The right lane remains closed.
Emergency crews are on scene.
More to come.
