UPDATED: Vehicle incident along Trans-Canada Highway in Langford cleared

Southbound left lane was closed between Leigh and Millstream roads overpasses

A vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Leigh and Millstream roads overpasses was affecting traffic Thursday afternoon. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

A vehicle incident between the Leigh and Millstream roads overpasses in Langford that was affecting traffic Thursday afternoon has been cleared.

According to Emcon Services, the left lane of the Trans-Canada Highway 300 metres south of Leigh Road was closed shortly after 2 p.m. By 3 p.m., the incident had been cleared.

West Shore RCMP media relations officer Const. Alex Berube said he believes it was a fairly minor two-vehicle accident, but was unable to provide further details.

