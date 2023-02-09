Traffic backs up on Blanshard Street after police close the road between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Street. (DriveBC)

Traffic backs up on Blanshard Street after police close the road between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Street. (DriveBC)

TRAFFIC: Victoria police close Blanshard southbound after early morning incident

Reports suggest a pedestrian was hit early Thursday

Traffic is backed up southbound into Victoria on Blanshard Street.

After reports of a pedestrian hit Thursday (Feb. 9) morning on Blanshard traffic backed up from Finlayson Street to Saanich Road by 8:30 a.m.

Victoria police closed southbound lanes between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Road for what the department called a vehicle incident.

More to come…

