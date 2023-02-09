TRAFFIC: Victoria police close Blanshard southbound after early morning incident

Traffic is backed up southbound into Victoria on Blanshard Street.
After reports of a pedestrian hit Thursday (Feb. 9) morning on Blanshard traffic backed up from Finlayson Street to Saanich Road by 8:30 a.m.
Victoria police closed southbound lanes between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Road for what the department called a vehicle incident.
More to come…
Southbound lanes heading into Victoria on Blanshard St between Tolmie & Finlayson are closed. Officers are on scene for a motor vehicle incident that occurred earlier this morning. Expect traffic delays in the area. #yyjtraffic
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 9, 2023
