Tragic conclusion to search for overdue hiker west of Campbell River

An overdue hiker was found deceased on the shore of Lower Campbell Lake Nov. 9 by Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteers.

Campbell River RCMP were advised of an overdue hiker on Nov. 8 that had been out looking for mushrooms and had not returned home when planned. The 78-year-old Campbell River resident was last known to be in the Gosling Bay Campground area on Lower Campbell Lake west of Campbell River, Sgt. Dave Johnson said in a Campbell River RCMP press release.

Campbell River Search and Rescue were activated and a search of the area located the male on the shore of Lower Campbell Lake in the early morning of Nov. 9. The resident was deceased when found.

There is no foul play suspected in this tragic incident and the investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroner Service, Sgt. Johnson said.