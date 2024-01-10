Trail man arrested after chase south of Nelson injures officer

The suspect was allegedly driving a stolen car when he fled police

A Trail man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing RCMP in a stolen car and striking an officer.

Nelson RCMP said an officer in Salmo spotted a stolen Toyota Tundra during a patrol Tuesday afternoon. The driver, a 42-year-old man, fled the scene at high speed toward Nelson.

The stolen car collided with three police vehicles as well as an officer outside his car. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found abandoned near the Nelson Nordic Ski Club. He was located and arrested, police said, with help from a civilian and his snowmobile.

“This was a highly dangerous and volatile situation, and we’re thankful no member of the public was harmed by this man’s reckless behaviour,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, in a statement released Wednesday.

RCMP said they will recommend several charges including assaulting a police officer.

During the incident, police also tried using a spike belt to stop the car but noted several civilian vehicles were damaged driving over it. No one was injured.