Police called after banner blocks hotel exit in B.C. Rogers lockout confrontation

Out-of-town workers blocked from leaving Trail hotel during ongoing technician labour dispute in the Kootenays

Police were called to a confrontation in Trail related to the Rogers lockout of 26 Kootenay technicians based in Nelson, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Trail, Cranbrook, Creston, Fairmont, and Fernie.

According to RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, officers responded to a complaint in the 1300 block of Bay Avenue in downtown Trail just after 7 a.m. on March 26.

When they arrived on scene, police discovered a banner was blocking a doorway and preventing temporary workers from leaving a hotel.

Wicentowich said after an officer asked the protesting group to remove their banner and allow people to leave the hotel, the group complied immediately.

The Kootenay technicians are seeking their first labour agreement after unionizing last year. They install and maintain networks for residences and businesses, answer service calls, and work on infrastructure.

Rogers opted to shut its doors to employees March 19 following talks that began with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 213 in June 2024.

After the union alleged Rogers had brought replacement workers in from Alberta to take over for the locked-out Kootenay technicians, Rogers responded by saying it has "existing staff helping to ensure the needs of our customers continue to be met without interruption."