Trailer occupied by missing Plaza Hotel caretaker, not evidence says VicPD

Mike Draeger is still considered missing, not a suspect

One man is still missing months after a massive fire tore through the Plaza Hotel early May.

Mike Draeger, the caretaker of the hotel, was known to sometimes occupy the hotel and the chrome Airstream trailer parked in the hotel’s back alley.

On June 28, Victoria Police confirmed the fire was arson. Following reports the Airstream trailer was sold by the owner of the towing company responsible for its removal, Police Chief Del Manak says the vehicle was not considered evidence in the investigation.

RELATED: Victoria Police confirm downtown Plaza Hotel fire was arson

“Any evidence that we feel would have been critical to the investigation, we would have seized,” said Manak, while at an event regarding back to school road safety.

Although he isn’t directly involved in the investigation, Manak is briefed on the details regularly.

“[The trailer has] been sold and it’s moved on, it wasn’t required as a part of the key pieces of evidence,” said Manak.

RELATED: Former coworker finds it strange that caretaker is missing after fire

Details of the arson have not been released, but earlier comments from Victoria Fire Department Chief Paul Bruce alluded to the possibility of a fire accelerant in the building’s basement, saying that the fire was “either burning undetected for a long time, or there was rapid fire spread.”

Both VicPD and the BC Coroners Service say no human remains were located in the debris.

According to Manak, Draeger is not considered a suspect at this point and is still considered missing.

“It’s kind of a bit of a unique situation that we haven’t dealt with all that often,” he said. “When you’ve got an arson of that magnitude and then a missing person … [it] has been a bit of a challenge but we’re doing the best we can and continue to follow some active leads.”

There are currently no suspects in the arson investigation, added Manak.

– With files from Nicole Crescenzi


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The May 6 fire that engulfed the Old Plaza hotel has since been deemed suspicious and the investigation is on going. (Victoria Police)

Previous story
UPDATED: VicPD locate high-risk missing woman
Next story
Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Just Posted

Greater Victoria kids mourn loss of friend with lemonade stand

The sudden death of nine-year-old Carter Bonsdorf has pushed kids to fundraise for his family

Two sailing wait at BC Ferries ahead of the long weekend

Long weekend travellers trying to get a jump on the weekend

Trailer occupied by missing Plaza Hotel caretaker, not evidence says VicPD

Mike Draeger is still considered missing, not a suspect

UPDATED: Saanich School District support staff vote to strike if necessary

Local CUPE members willing to take job action over wage discrepancy

Victoria Police remind drivers to slow down as kids return to school

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Youngsters across Greater Victoria will be putting away the beach toys and… Continue reading

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Drone flight from Duncan to Salt Spring Island makes history

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

Most Read