Trails closed after bear attacks woman at estuary in Squamish

Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C.

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush.

Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was “suddenly charged” by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Conservation officers say the bear then ran off, and later searches of the area did not discover the animal’s whereabouts.

The District of Squamish says in a statement that the trails at the estuary has been closed, with caution tape and barricades set up to keep people out of the area.

Conservation officers remain at the scene to investigate and are urging hikers to travel in groups and to make sure pets are leashed to avoid similar wildlife encounters.

The Canadian Press