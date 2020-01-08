The Nature Sanctuary was affected by the recent excess rain and one trail had to be shut down. (Swan Lake Nature/Twitter)

Trails closed at Swan Lake following excess rain, visitors asked to use detours

Ducks spotted swimming on the trail, says the Nature Sanctuary site manager

Some trails are closed after excess rain caused flooding at Swan Lake.

Staff at the Swan Lake and Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary say the surrounding trails have been affected by the rainy weather. Several sections of the loop around the lake dip into the floodplain area so flooding isn’t uncommon, noted Jay Rastogi, site manager.

The Hedgerow Trail – which runs west to east between the Nature House parking lot and Nelthorpe Street – was shut down on Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice as the trail is under water.

READ ALSO: Heavy rain overwhelmed temporary drainage measures on McKenzie interchange

An alternate route has been mapped for visitors who would have used the Hedgerow Trail. The detour takes users north from the parking lot to Nelthorpe Street and then back down to the trail on the other side of the flooded section.

Rastogi noted that water has also begun pooling on the section of the trail near Saanich Municipal Hall. If the rain continues, more sections of the trail could close temporarily.

The flooding happens annually, but Rastogi said staff noticed more water this year than in the past five or six years. He explained that the ground becomes saturated until it cannot absorb any more. The duration of the flooding varies depending on the forecast.

“The ducks don’t mind it,” he said with a chuckle. “They’ve been swimming where we usually walk.”

READ ALSO: Smoking at Swan Lake is illegal, but that isn’t stopping people

Staff at the Nature Sanctuary have set up chains across the path where the closures are located, but Rastogi noted the flooded areas are obvious. Park visitors are asked to exercise caution on the trails as winter weather could be detrimental to other parts of the Nature Sanctuary. Rubber boots and other rain gear are recommended.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 7,200 properties sold in Greater Victoria in 2019
Next story
Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Just Posted

VicPD looking for rightful owner of kendo Japanese fencing set, crossbows found in stolen vehicle

Several unique items turned up in a recent recovery of a stolen vehicle

Taxi struck by driver who ran red light Wednesday morning in Victoria

Emergency crews responding at Blanshard Street and Tolmie Avenue

RCMP identify person they believe exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

Officials continuing investigation into suspect

Two-truck crash impacting traffic in downtown Victoria

Crash at Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road

Trails closed at Swan Lake following excess rain, visitors asked to use detours

Ducks spotted swimming on the trail, says the Nature Sanctuary site manager

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

Most Read