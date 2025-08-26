VIDEO: Train hits dumptruck, patient airlifted as explosion and fire close B.C. highway

Lougheed Highway, CPKC rail line closed after Maple Ridge collision sends one person to hospital

A serious crash in east Maple Ridge had Lougheed Highway closed in both directions after a train hit a commercial truck.

First responders raced to the scene at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aug. 26, just east of 272 Street and Lougheed Highway, where there was a report of a crash and a vehicle on fire.

According to one witness, who lives nearby, she was just taking her dogs outside when she heard the train coming and then, she said, there was a huge bang with an explosion, huge flames, and smoke.

The truck, which she described as a dump truck, was hit by the train and was lying on its side, at the uncontrolled track crossing just east of 272 Street, she said.

Another witness described the truck as a commercial bin truck, which they said was hit by a freight train, and then rolled onto its side and caught fire.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue confirmed a large commercial vehicle, exiting a private property was hit by the eastbound train.

Fire chief Dave Samson said the vehicle was knocked over and on fire when his crews arrived on scene.

The single occupant of the truck was already outside of the vehicle. However, Samson did not know if the person managed to extricate themselves, if they had help, or if they were ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

Samson said they tended to the driver's injuries, which, he said, were significant, including burns, while civilians helped extinguish the flames.

Lougheed Highway was closed in both directions for about a couple of hours, as were the train tracks by CPKC.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to the scene with an ambulance with primary care paramedics, two advanced care paramedic response units, two paramedic supervisors and an air ambulance with critical care paramedics.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported by air ambulance to hospital in critical condition,” said BCEHS spokesperson Bowen Osoko.

Around 17 firefighters remained on scene to fight the fire and make sure there was no risk of a wildfire.

"It was in close proximity to a forested area, so our crews did a really good job making sure that fire didn't extend into that area," said Samson.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were also on scene and confirmed there were no other injuries reported other than the occupant of the truck.

"The investigation is ongoing," said RCMP. "Lougheed Highway was initially closed in the area but has since been re-opened. No further information is available at this time."

Construction is taking place along that section of road for the Highway 7 widening project.

CPKC said a train hit a truck at a private crossing.

"The crew is okay. The incident is under investigation," said Terry Cunha, a spokesperson for the company.

WorkSafeBC said they were notified of the incident just after it happened and an officer attended the site. They are now gathering more information to confirm whether the incident is within their jurisdiction.

