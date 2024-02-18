Trains collide near Revelstoke, 2 sent to hospital

A second B.C. weekend train collision occurred near Field on Feb. 17

Two railway crew members were sent to hospital after multiple locomotives derailed and sparked a fire east of Revelstoke, B.C.

Terry Cunha, a spokesman for Canadian Pacific Kansas City(CPKC) railway, confirmed the incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Friday (Feb. 16), about 13 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

A train was stopped on the tracks when another train drove into the back of it, said Cunha. The collision caused four locomotives carrying grain on the stopped train to derail.

Two crew members on the moving train were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the collison. One person has since been released from hospital.

Cunha says a fire started on one of the four locomotives and was extinguished.

He says CPKC crews are at the site working on a cleanup and the derailment is under investigation.

Another derailment after occurrend after two trains collided near Field B.C., said Liam MacDonald, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. MacDonald said that the Field incident is also under investigation.