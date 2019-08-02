(DriveBC screenshot)

Trans-Canada Highway backed up ahead of B.C. Day weekend

Northbound traffic is backed up past the Millstream overpass in Langford

Traffic is backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend.

Around 4 p.m., the northbound DriveBC highway camera at Spencer Road showed cars were congested and moving slowly.

Northbound traffic is backed up past the Millstream overpass.

READ MORE: Long weekend leads to traffic delays in Greater Victoria


