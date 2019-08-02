Trans-Canada Highway backed up ahead of B.C. Day weekend

Traffic is backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend.
Around 4 p.m., the northbound DriveBC highway camera at Spencer Road showed cars were congested and moving slowly.
Northbound traffic is backed up past the Millstream overpass.
Some congestion on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford. Northbound traffic is backed up past the Millstream overpass and is moving slowly. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/AMtGX0u0Ch
— Goldstream News Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) August 2, 2019
