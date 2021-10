It appears two vehicles were involved in the crash

The Trans-Canada Highway southbound lanes are closed at Shawnigan Lake Road due to a crash.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening and DriveBC is reporting heavy traffic congestion, though there is a detour along South Shawnigan Lake Road.

It appears two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one left lying on its side on the highway.

Emergency crews on on the scene.

More as is becomes available.

