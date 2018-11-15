(Twitter/thegreekdefense)

UPDATED: Malahat reopened in both directions following car fire

Drive BC says the road will be closed until approximately 3pm

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Drive BC says the Trans Canada highway has been reopened in both directions north of the Malahat summit.

The left lane remains blocked to northbound traffic.

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a car fire on the Malahat.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions approximately one kilometre north of the Malahat Summit.

The vehicle fire is between Whittaker Road and Mill Bay Road, and all lanes are blocked.

According to Drive BC, the road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter
Next story
Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Just Posted

VIDEO: New UVic buildings expand student housing by 25 per cent

Over 600 new beds mean off-campus housing freed up for affordable housing for Victoria residents

Dog killed in James Bay hit-and-run

Pedestrian narrowly missed by vehicle, VicPD say

Trans Canada highway closed for car fire near Malahat Summit

Drive BC says the road will be closed until approximately 3pm

Police still investigating possible child abduction in Langford

Suspect was a stranger and not a family member

Car veers off Pat Bay Highway, into pedestrian path near Sidney

Lone driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries after crashing into fence around construction site

First ticket sold for Victoria’s second comic con

Guest list is top-secret for the March 22-24 Capital City Comic Con coming 2019

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Most Read