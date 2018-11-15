UPDATED: Malahat reopened in both directions following car fire

Drive BC says the road will be closed until approximately 3pm

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Drive BC says the Trans Canada highway has been reopened in both directions north of the Malahat summit.

The left lane remains blocked to northbound traffic.

UPDATE – OPEN – #BCHwy1 in both directions 1 km north of the #Malahat summit following a vehicle fire. The left lane remains blocked northbound. Clean-up continues, watch for crews and drive with caution #VanIsle — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 15, 2018

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a car fire on the Malahat.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions approximately one kilometre north of the Malahat Summit.

The vehicle fire is between Whittaker Road and Mill Bay Road, and all lanes are blocked.

#BREAKING: There is a fully engulfed car on fire on the Malahat this hour. Fire crews are responding. Traffic is expected to be affected #yyjtraffic

Photo by @thegreekdefense pic.twitter.com/XNw1fwpb9w — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) November 15, 2018

According to Drive BC, the road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

