Trans-Canada Highway closed in Duncan Thursday morning

Vehicle incident

The morning commute has been snarled for many on Thursday, April 10 as a vehicle incident has closed the northbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan between Beverly Street and York Road.

The RCMP said the incident, which involved two pedestrians and a vehicle and occurred at approximately 6 a.m., closed the northbound traffic while police conducted an investigation.

According to DriveBC a detour is in effect. Drivers should avoid the TCH through Duncan at this time, if possible.

Streets in the local area are very busy as people look for routes around the traffic jam.

More as it becomes available.