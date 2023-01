Northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is at a standstill near the View Royal/Langford border.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Drivers are reporting police are redirecting motorists off the highway at the Colwood exit before Thetis Lake.

Traffic is backed up past the Helmcken Road overpass.

Reports of a rolled vehicle near Thetis Lake.

More to come.

