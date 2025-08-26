UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopening near Revelstoke after 6 hours

No detour was available for Highway 1 closure between Mount Revelstoke, Glacier national parks throughout afternoon of Aug. 26

A part of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke closed for hours due to a vehicle incident Tuesday afternoon is expected to reopen at 6 p.m., DriveBC reports.

A three- or four-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 between Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks remained shut both ways throughout the afternoon Aug. 26, with no detour available while response crews assessed the scene.

As of 4:52 p.m. PDT, the section of highway hadn't reopened to traffic, but DriveBC was advising of an estimated reopening time around 6 p.m. PDT.

Earlier into the closure around 1:20 p.m. PDT, Emcon Services posted a photo of a torn-open semi-trailer with its contents spilled out inside a Highway 1 tunnel.

"Due to a motor vehicle incident Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden is closed," Emcon said in the Facebook post, adding crews were working to clear the wreckage and inspect damage. "We suggest enjoying the summer hospitality that Revelstoke and Golden have to offer for a few hours instead of waiting on the Highway."

Emcon added that sources on scene Tuesday afternoon were reporting no serious injuries.

Check for the latest updates at drivebc.ca.