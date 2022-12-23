Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

EnvironmentPipelineTransMountain

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace
Next story
‘Near-misses’: Greater Victoria plowers beg drivers to not pass them

Just Posted

Passing snowplows can be highly dangerous. (Wolf Depner/ News Staff)
‘Near-misses’: Greater Victoria plowers beg drivers to not pass them

More flights have been cancelled by WestJet. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
WestJet cancels long list of Victoria International Airport flights

Bird count coordinator Ann Nightingale Ann Nightingale says extreme weather is likely to blame for lower than average numbers in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Christmas Bird Count brings out record number of participants

Victoria Police Department is asking for help with re-uniting jewelry found in a search warrant with the rightful owners. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria Police trying to find owners of recovered stolen jewelry

Pop-up banner image