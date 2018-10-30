Transgender cyclist wins world title, backlash ensues

When Rachel McKinnon hopped on her bike to compete in the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championship earlier this month in California, she knew she had followed the competition rules to a tee – ironic for a kid who grew up golfing in Saanichton and who is now at the centre of a firestorm of backlash for being a transgender athlete.
“I’m not naive, I work on this topic professionally,” says the College of Charleston professor, on the line from South Carolina. “I’m currently teaching a course on transgender people in sport and yet, I’m pretty shocked at how heavy the backlash is.”
First transgender woman world champion…ever.*
UCI Masters Track Cycling Women 35-44 Sprint@outsports @TheAdvocateMag @CofC @PinkNews @TheChrisMosier @BicyclingMag @velonews @gcntweet @glaad @TransMediaWatch @TransEquality @TransgenderNews @equalitynetwork pic.twitter.com/SD0HuS1Crv
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
On Oct. 13, the Stelly’s Secondary School alum and UVic graduate made history as the first transgender woman to win a world title. But, it’s the idea that McKinnon had an unfair advantage – due to being assigned male at birth – that caused an international uproar.
“All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans,” she says. “I didn’t just get up off the couch and win. I worked my butt off.”
Standing on the podium with the bronze medal was Jen Wagner Assali, a hand surgeon from Houston, who tweeted immediately following the race that the result was unfair.
She later apologized, saying she made the comments out of frustration and that they weren’t productive or positive, adding: “While I may not agree with the rules, when I pin on a number I agree to race by them.”
The rules, McKinnon says, are clear, and she has always competed in accordance with them, regularly testing her testosterone levels – which require staying below 10 nanomoles for every litre of blood.
The idea that she could have had a physical advantage over her competitors solely based on gender frustrates McKinnon who says in the qualifying rounds, Wagner Assali “beat me 10 out of 12 times.”
And of her competitor’s response on social media, McKinnon says: “She made it clear that she stood by what she said, but just regretted doing it publicly.”
My results last year. …where's this advantage you speak of? Why was I nearly LAST PLACE in most of the pro races (and I only one the one pro race all season)? pic.twitter.com/x68XFvYndI
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 22, 2018
|
I'm an internationally recognized expert on the science and ethics of transgender inclusion in sport. https://t.co/f7vYAM4wDg
I go deeply into detail on the most cutting edge research we have, and I focus on the human rights framework established in the Olympic Charter.
— Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018
Meanwhile, she has had to hire a team to help field the onslaught of harassment and transphobia directed at her via email and social media.
The controversy is predictable, McKinnon says, because the rights of transgender people have made significant gains in recent years.
“Every time this has happened in history with marginalized groups and the advancement of civil rights, there’s been a backlash,” she points out. “And, I think we’re in that moment.”
Truth be told, McKinnon doesn’t think people really even care about women’s track cycling, a relatively new sport that first appeared at the 1988 Olympics, and that the criticisms are just a way of “exposing whatever transphobia they already had.”
Participation in sport is a human right, she says, pointing to the fourth principle of the Olympic Charter.
“I do look forward to the day, if it ever comes, that I or people like me can just focus on competing,” McKinnon says. “That’s hard enough.”
@kristyn_anthony
Just Posted
Transgender cyclist wins world title, backlash ensues
Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’
Retired police service dog dies after eight years with VicPD
Nine-year-old Bondo worked with VicPD K9 unit until his retirement in May
Candy calculator: Map estimates number of trick or treaters
Use the online Halloween trick-or-treat app
West Shore RCMP arrest, charge man with arson for Songhees trailer fire
Gary Lee Nelms was charged for arson in relation to last week’s fire
Goldstream Park sees more activity at annual salmon run
The salmon are returning home after three to five years in the ocean
VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats
Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.
Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria
Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich
B.C. parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters
Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors
B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8
Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan
Young kids 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study
40 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year
Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team
Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city
Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates
Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.
Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue
Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack
Suspected drunk driver on Vancouver Island crashes, gets chased, crashes again
Incident happened near Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal Sunday night
Most Read