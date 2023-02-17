Transit charging systems coming to Victoria ahead of electric bus arrivals

A BC Transit bus in Victoria. New charging infrastructure is preparing for 10 electric buses expected to arrive in the summer. (Jake Romphf/New Staff)

BC Transit is starting construction on infrastructure this spring in preparation for a fully electric fleet by 2040 and the previously announced 10 electric buses that are expected to arrive in Victoria this summer.

Starting in April, the transit provider’s Gorge Road location will add 10 charging dispensers, power distribution equipment and an overhead charger for high-speed powering and testing.

No traffic disruptions are expected from the construction, BC Transit said.

A demo electric transit bus that arrived in Victoria in December has looked to help BC Transit get ready for the 10 EVs on their way.

Also announced this week was the Victoria region received 44 new buses in the last quarter of 2022. That included eight double-decker buses, plus 15 medium- and 21 heavy-duty compressed natural gas buses. Those natural gas vehicles replaced diesel buses that were at the end of their service life.

“Double-decker buses contribute to climate action goals by having a higher capacity to transport more customers, which is important for heavily congested transportation corridors like the West Shore to downtown,” a media release said.

The 44 buses cost about $34.5 million, with most of the funds coming from upper levels of government and almost $7 million contributed by the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.

All those buses are equipped with passenger USB ports, bike racks that accommodate three-inch tires, white LED destination signs and full driver doors designed to protect the health and safety of drivers and passengers.

