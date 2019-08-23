Transit extends weekend night routes, ups service levels across Greater Victoria

Says bus lanes have helped improve BC Transit service frequencies

A number of Greater Victoria bus routes will get a boost after Labour Day.

BC Transit announced that after Sept. 3 that frequency on route 26 (UVic/Dockyard) and route 39 (Westhills/Interurban/UVic) will be brought up to “frequent transit network” meaning they will run at least every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. rather than the previous 30-minute frequency.

Additionally, BC Transit is extending service by one hour on Friday and Saturday nights for routes 4 (UVic/Downtown), 6 (Downtown/Royal Oak Exchange), 14 (UVic/Vic General), 15 (Esquimalt/UVic),27 (Gordon Head/Downtown), 28 (Majestic/Downtown) and 50 (Langford/Downtown) – with final trips out of downtown Victoria leaving at 2:30 a.m.

BC Transit launches GPS bus tracking system across Greater Victoria

“BC Transit is pleased to announce the extension of late night service in Greater Victoria,” said Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO of BC Transit. “The addition of the late night service will give customers in the Victoria Regional Transit System a safe and reliable transportation option when heading home after work or a night out. I’m proud to introduce this new service based on feedback from customers and businesses in Victoria.”

Other improvements on the Victoria Regional Transit System include higher service levels for over a dozen routes in order to reflect higher ridership levels during school seasons. Those routes include: 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 35, 39, 52, 59, 60 and 72.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena is happy to see more British Columbians using transit.

“It is as an affordable way to get around and, of course, cuts congestion and lowers our carbon footprint,” she said in a statement. “To meet this increased demand, we are working with BC Transit to make transit in Greater Victoria more frequent and so, more convenient.”


