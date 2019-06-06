Transport Canada is looking into if Justin Plosz broke the rule by landing a helicopter at a massive house party in Anmore. (Instagram)

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

The federal government is now looking into if helicopters landing at a house party in Anmore on Saturday violated any regulations.

The helicopter landed during a raucous house party that also featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, 333 people and a dozen luxury cars.

READ MORE: 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, 3 helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

It was thrown by Justin Plosz, the owner of Public Relations Canada, and attracted not only comments from the public but multiple visits for police.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told reporters Wednesday they were called to the party twice, once for a noise complaint and once for an overdose.

Police were able to help the overdose victim and no arrests were made or tickets issued.

In an email, a Transport Canada spokesperson said they were aware of the incident and are “assessing whether to launch a formal investigation” into the issue.

“Should an investigation take place, potential hazards to safety, whether the area is considered ‘built-up’, and if an operator was authorized to perform the operation would be assessed,” the email reads.

“If it is determined that there has been a non-compliance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations, the department will take appropriate enforcement action, which could include fines or suspensions.”

