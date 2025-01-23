Transport Canada removes abandoned boats in Chemainus

The vessels were removed under the federal Wrecked, Abandoned and Hazardous Vessels Act which is administered by the Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada

Transport Canada has removed two abandoned boats from the water near the boat launch at Kin Beach in Chemainus.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), a submerged sailboat was reported to them on Dec. 26. The CCG stated that they “monitored the boat at different points during the tide cycle that day and determined that the vessel was not a hazard to navigation, nor was pollution observed. The vessel was secured to the Chemainus Boat Launch and its mast was removed.”

The Coast Guard referred the file to Transport Canada on Dec. 30.

Then, on Jan. 4, the Coast Guard received a report of a second vessel, listing in the same waters.

The Coast Guard said they “conducted an assessment of the vessel and determined it was not a hazard to navigation and was not blocking public access to the boat ramp. No pollution was observed.”

The Coast Guard referred this second file to Transport Canada on Jan. 5.

The owners of both vessels were unknown to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Following handover of these files from the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada conducted an inspection on Jan. 8.

A representative from Transport Canada said, “After this inspection, and being unable to identify an owner, Transport Canada determined that the vessels were abandoned. Given their condition and location, it was necessary to remove them before they could deteriorate further.”

Transport Canada removed one of the boats on Jan. 9 and the sailboat on Jan. 11. Both vessels were disposed of at an appropriate waste facility.

The vessels were removed under the federal Wrecked, Abandoned and Hazardous Vessels Act which is administered by the Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada. Transport Canada is responsible for wrecked and abandoned vessels while the Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for hazardous vessels in Canadian waters.

If ownership of abandoned boats can be determined, the Coast Guard will work with the owners to address their hazardous vessels. However, in cases like these when the owner is unknown or fails to address the problem, the Coast Guard can “take direct and immediate action to prevent, mitigate or eliminate the risks that hazardous vessels pose.”

The Coast Guard reminds the public that “Owners are responsible for the safe operation of their vessels which includes safe mooring and keeping their vessels in good working order. This includes cleanup or repairs to address any risks or hazards posed by their vessel as well as the costs if any remediation action is taken by the Canadian Coast Guard.”

Abandoned boats pose a significant environmental threat. According to the Georgia Strait Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine environment of the Strait of Georgia, “These boats leach fibreglass, oils, lubricants, fuels, paints, PCBs, and other toxins that are on board into the marine environment, and these poisons ultimately enter the food chain. They can also affect food security, when found near harvesting areas; they are a safety hazard, negatively impacting navigation; and can have a detrimental influence on local economies like tourism and fishing.”

In Canada, it is illegal to abandon a vessel, to sink, strand or ground a vessel on purpose, to leave a vessel in poor condition in the same area for more than 60 consecutive days or to leave a vessel adrift for more than 48 hours without taking measures to secure it. Penalties for non-compliance with the act range from $5,000 to $50,000 for individuals.

Of course, that requires the legal owner of a vessel to be identified and have the financial means to dispose of it responsibly. In many cases, boats are sold informally or ownership transfers are not registered with Transport Canada, making determination of ownership difficult and the cost of repairing and maintaining vessels is considerable.

The Government of Canada introduced the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act in 2019 as part of the Oceans Protection Plan. The act aims to increase owner accountability for their vessels and allows the government to take proactive actions when dilapidated vessels are reported.

However, based on public records, the Courier could only find records of four monetary fines being issued in Canada since 2019. In a press release issued by the Canadian Coast Guard in May 2024, it was reported that more than 2,000 wrecked, abandoned or hazardous boats have been reported in Canada. The Coast Guard maintains a national inventory of problem vessels across Canada. There are currently 1358 entries in the database.

For more information about the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act and what to do if you see an abandoned vessel, visit Transport Canada’s website.