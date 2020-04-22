Crew members assess the damage after a BC Ferries hit the berth while docking at Tsawwassen on Saturday, April 18. (Harshyb/Twitter photo)

Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a hard landing by a ferry at the Tsawwassen terminal over the weekend.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, the Spirit of Vancouver Island “made contact with the berth,” according to BC Ferry spokesperson Deborah Marshall, as it was docking.

“Fortunately there were no injuries to any passengers or crew, however the ship did sustain some damage,” Marshal said in a statement.

The bow of the vessel was damaged by the impact, stranding passengers on board for several hours.

The hard landing led to the cancellation of the 5 p.m. sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, but BC Ferries added a 9 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and a 11 p.m. one from Swartz Bay.

READ MORE: BC Ferries vessel 'sustains some damage' after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

— with files from Katya Slepian


editor@northdeltareporter.com
