Transportation Safety Board investigating helicopter collision in Sayward

Investigators deployed following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a collision involving a helicopter in Sayward.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward. The team will be investigating what TSB calls “a collision with terrain of a helicopter.”

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter. It occured on the morning of April 6, in what TSB called “a remote area of northern Vancouver Island near Sayward.”

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

More to follow.

