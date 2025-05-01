Transportation Safety Board investigating train derailment in B.C. Rockies

CPKC spokesperson says no injuries or dangerous goods were involved when eight empty cars derailed Thursday morning, May 1

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has announced it's deploying a team of investigators following the derailment of a CPKC train around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near Field, B.C.

In a statement to Black Press Media, CPKC spokesperson Terry Cunha said multiple cars from the train derailed about 12 kilometres west of Field, a Rockies town in Yoho National Park, with no injuries and no mention of other trains being involved.

"The line was cleared of the derailed cars late this morning and the rail line reopened after repairs and safety inspections," Cunha said, adding that no dangerous goods were being transported on the eight empty cars used to carry finished motor vehicles.

"CPKC crews will remain on site to continue the removal of the involved cars," Cunha concluded. "The cause of the derailment is under investigation."

It's the second derailment involving CPKC near Field since Feb. 4, 2019, when three crew members died after a freight train went off the tracks on a steep grade and sharp curves.

In response to Thursday's incident, "the TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," the TSB shared from Calgary the morning of May 1.

Based on rough measurements, the derailment may have occurred about five kilometres north of Yoho's Finn Creek, and about 50 metres away from the Trans-Canada Highway.