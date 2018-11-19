Transportation Safety Board’s out-of-date data system makes it hard to track trends

An upgrade to the system will be coming in the next fiscal year

The Catatonic partially sank in a 2017 accident that killed two fishers. While fatalities can be observed through long-term trends, the Transportation Safety Board will be updating its internal data system to make it easier to observe trends. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada photo)

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada releases marine reports daily, monthly and annually, but their numbers aren’t always as accurate as they could be, at least for now.

While anyone can go online and see that in the Pacific region from January to September 2018 there have been 74 shipping accidents, 27 fishing accidents, and four fatalities – with a fifth in October– there isn’t a good way to correlate the data because it relies on a self-reported, largely paper-based system.

“What we use to track safety accidents is not the best,” said Glenn Budden, regional senior investigator for fishing vessels and marine- pacific. It’s Budden’s job to analyze the reports that end up on his desk, and follow up with high-risk incidents or repeat offenders.

“Unless you’re tracking exposure to these risks, it’s hard to get a rate,” he said.”That’s the only way to compare information with other provinces and other years.”

Looking at trends year-by-year to see how things like salmon runs or weather conditions are affecting numbers is actually surprisingly difficult, and fatality ratios can be observed, but really only effectively used to analyze long-term trends.

However, a new internal system is coming to the TSB, something that Budden hopes will streamline his work as an investigator and offer an easier search system for analysts.

“The Transportation Safety Board is revamping it’s data system,” Budden said. “There will be an internal data transfer from the reporting forum directly to the marine occurrence database.”

This means once information has been filled out and reviewed, it will be added to a larger online database that can better offer insights into marine occurrence trends.

The new internal database is set to launch between 2019 and 2020, but Budden hopes more online options will also become available to mariners themselves, who at this point must print off their report forms online, fill it in, and either mail it in or scan and email it.

While most reports come from incidences which involve the Canadian Coast Guard, Search and Rescue, or the local traffic channel, the cumbersome reporting process can make people hesitant to report small but crucial incidents, such as grounding the boat. While information form submissions are anonymous, many people might feel more confidence in their anonymity through an online form, Budden said.

“Maybe you were up for four days and fell asleep and grounded,” he said. “If that happened to someone they’d feel embarrassed, and might also fear repercussions from their employer.”

While an online form submission system isn’t scheduled, the new data system holds great potential.

“Tracking accidents and trends allows us to provide information on safety and lessons learned,” Budden said. “The better reporting we have in place, the better information we’re going to get.”

