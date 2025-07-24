 Skip to content
Trapped Red Chris workers confirmed as employees of Smithers-based Hy-Tech Drilling

Three employees of Smithers-based Hy-Tech Drilling remain trapped at Red Chris Mine in Northwest B.C. following a ground fall incident July 22.Photo courtesy of Newcrest Mining

The three workers trapped underground at Red Chris Mine in Northwest B.C. have been confirmed as employees of Smithers-based Hy-Tech Drilling, the company said in a press release tonight (July 23).

The release said the employees were working on a non-producing project at the site when a ground fall incident occurred on July 22. 

Newmont Mining, the mine's operator, confirmed the event earlier today, after the B.C. premier David Eby mentioned it in a news conference at the Council of the Federation First Ministers meeting this morning.

Newmont stated they were in contact with the workers after a first cave-in occurred, and they had safely made their way to a refuge area before a second incident cut off communications. 

"We are working closely with Newmont and emergency response partners to support every aspect of the ongoing efforts," Hy-Tech said in the release. "Our Critical Incident Response (CIR) Team is fully activated. Hy-Tech leadership is on site, and we remain in direct contact with the families of those involved."

The company said it would share verified updates as they become available.

Hy-Tech signed on with Newmont in January of this year, in what they touted as the company's largest contract to date. It is a five-year agreement to provide underground and surface core drilling for both the Red Chris and nearby Brucejack mines.

After graduating with a geology degree from Carleton University and taking a detour through the high tech business, Thom started his journalism career as a fact-checker for a magazine in Ottawa in 2002.
