Travel-related measles case reported in Lower Mainland

Public may have been exposed at Royal Columbian emergency room, Fraser Health says

Fraser Health has confirmed a new case of measles infection in the Lower Mainland.

A resident who travelled abroad to southeast Asia contracted measles, and this case is unrelated to a previous case of measles identified last month.

Public Health, Workplace Health and Infection Prevention and Control clinicians are following up with any individuals who might have been directly exposed to the virus. People may have been exposed to measles if they were at the Royal Columbian Hospital emergency room from 2:30 p.m. on March 3 to 2:30 a.m. on March 4.

Measles is highly infectious and can be spread in the air. Most people in Canada are immune to measles due to previous vaccinations or by natural infection.

Symptoms may develop for up to three weeks after exposure. They include:

Dry cough

Runny nose

Fever

Red eyes

A rash that starts at the hairline and spreads down the rest of the body

If you develop measles symptoms, inform your health care provider before you visit them so they may take precautions to prevent the spread.

Those at most risk of getting measles are those who have never had measles and those who have not had two doses of the measles vaccine on or after the age of 12 months. If you were born in 1970 or later and have not had two does of the measles vaccine, you should get a booster dose. It is most effective if received within three days of being exposed but can be received before that time.

There are some people who should not get the measles vaccine, including babies younger than six months of age, pregnant people and people with certain immune system conditions. If you are one of these people, call your local Public Health team as soon as possible and no later than six days after being exposed. You made be provided a medication free of charge that can prevent measles.

If you are travelling internationally, particularly to measles endemic areas, early vaccination is highly recommended. Children ages six to 12 months should be offered an early dose of measles, mumps, rubella protection that may fight against a travel-related infection. Young children with one dose should receive their second dose early but at least four weeks after the first dose. Adults born after 1970 should receive both doses of a measles-containing vaccine, and those born before 1970 should receive one dose if not immune and if travelling to an area where there is active transmission.

Free measles vaccines are avalable through Public Health. In the Fraser Health Area, residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope should call 604-702-4906. Those living in the Fraser Health area outside of those listed cities should call 604-476-7087.