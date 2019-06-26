Emergency crews are responding to a tree down on lines in the 3000-block of Highview Street. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Tree downs lines on Highview Street in Victoria

Approximately 3,000 without power in the area

A tree down on BC Hydro lines near the intersection at Finlayson and Highview streets has taken out the power for the area, including reports of outages at Hillside Shopping Centre.

Emergency crews are on scene in the 3000-block of Highview Street where a large tree has come down on powerlines near a neighbouring daycare facility.

Witnesses report seeing the lines arching when struck by the falling tree.

BC Hydro is reporting roughly 3,000 customers in the area are without power. Crews are on scene.

