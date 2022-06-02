Tree downs utility lines, impacts traffic in Victoria’s Rockland neighbourhood

City of Victoria asks drivers and residents to avoid the area as crews clear debris

Rockland Avenue was closed eastbound at Moss Street afteer a tree branch pulled down utility lines Thursday afternoon. (Google Maps)

Rockland Avenue is closed eastbound at Moss Street after a tree branch pulled down utility lines Thursday afternoon.

The City of Victoria asked drivers and residents to avoid the area while crews cleared the debris and made the area safe.

⚠️Rockland Ave. is closed eastbound at Moss St. due to a fallen tree branch that has pulled down utility lines. Please avoid the area while crews clear debris and restore safety. #yyjtraffic — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) June 2, 2022

More to come …

READ ALSO: Engineer behind troubled Langford apartment building fined, stripped of licence

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsCity of Victoria