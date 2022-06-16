Tree falls on campers’ vehicle at Goldstream Provincial Park

Tree falls through the campsite before crushing rear of vehicle Thursday morning

A large evergreen tree fell on a vehicle in a campsite at Goldstream Provincial Park on Thursday morning. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Campers at Goldstream Provincial Park had a close call with a falling tree Thursday morning.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, which oversees BC Parks, confirmed that a tree fell through a campsite and landed on a vehicle. No injuries were reported and no other park facilities were damaged. Park operator RLC Park Services is providing support to the impacted campers.

A photo circulating online showed a four-door sedan with its rear area crushed, with the tree on top of it. The rear window is gone, but the front portion of the car is intact.

Both BC Parks and RLC staff investigated the fallen tree and the surrounding area to ensure public safety, a ministry statement added. The tree was also inspected in a previous assessment of potentially hazardous trees, and showed “no outward signs indicating it was a hazard.”

RLC has engaged a tree health specialist to conduct additional assessments on the fallen tree and others in the surrounding area to find out what caused the tree to fall, and whether others are at risk of falling.

As a safety precaution, three campsites in the area where the tree came down have been closed until safety can be confirmed. RLC is working to relocate people with bookings for those spots to other campsites in the park.

