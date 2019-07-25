Tree farm licence near Port Renfrew passes audit

A tree farm licence recently audited by the Forest Practices Board meet legal and regulatory rules for forest practices and planning, the province says.

The board audited tree farm licence TFL 61, located north of Highway 14 between Port Renfrew and Jordan River last spring. The audit included harvesting of 14 cutblocks, construction of 12 kilometres of road and six bridges, maintenance of over 400 kilometres of roads and 64 bridges, as well as silviculture and fire protection activities carried out by PATH between May 2017 and May 2019.

“Our audit found that Pacheedaht Andersen Timber Holdings LP (PATH) did a good job meeting all of its legal requirements, including maintaining visual quality and protecting the Kludahk Trail and the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail,” said Kevin Kriese, chair of the Forest Practices Board, in a written statement.

TFL 61 is managed by PATH, which is a partnership between Pacheedaht First Nation and Andersen Timber.

The Kludahk trail and Juan de Fuca marine trail are in and adjacent to the TFL and the area receives high recreation use given its location near Greater Victoria and surrounding communities.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices. It audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as the appropriateness of government enforcement.