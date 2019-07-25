Tree farm licence near Port Renfrew passes audit

Audit found Pacheedaht Andersen Timber Holdings LP met legal requirements

  • Jul. 25, 2019 3:00 p.m.
  • News

A tree farm licence recently audited by the Forest Practices Board meet legal and regulatory rules for forest practices and planning, the province says.

The board audited tree farm licence TFL 61, located north of Highway 14 between Port Renfrew and Jordan River last spring. The audit included harvesting of 14 cutblocks, construction of 12 kilometres of road and six bridges, maintenance of over 400 kilometres of roads and 64 bridges, as well as silviculture and fire protection activities carried out by PATH between May 2017 and May 2019.

RELATED: Forest audit near Port Renfrew has no power to halt violations

“Our audit found that Pacheedaht Andersen Timber Holdings LP (PATH) did a good job meeting all of its legal requirements, including maintaining visual quality and protecting the Kludahk Trail and the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail,” said Kevin Kriese, chair of the Forest Practices Board, in a written statement.

TFL 61 is managed by PATH, which is a partnership between Pacheedaht First Nation and Andersen Timber.

The Kludahk trail and Juan de Fuca marine trail are in and adjacent to the TFL and the area receives high recreation use given its location near Greater Victoria and surrounding communities.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices. It audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as the appropriateness of government enforcement.

Previous story
VIDEO: Trapped fish at landslide site on the Fraser get visit from B.C. premier
Next story
South wharf at Swan Lake closed indefinitely

Just Posted

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late husband

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

CRD to consider proposed ban on Styrofoam cups

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor said region cannot give up on reducing waste, despite recent court ruling

Japan Fest returns to Broadmead Village Shopping Centre in Saanich

The second annual event has several cultural performances lined up

BC Transit launches GPS bus tracking system across Greater Victoria

NextRide can now be accessed by all transit passengers

South wharf at Swan Lake closed indefinitely

Staff frustrated with furniture being left behind

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Most Read