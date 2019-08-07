Mayor Maja Tait spoke at the memorial tree planting ceremony to honour late Councillor, Brenda Parkinson. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

Tree planting a living memorial to former Sooke councillor

Brenda Parkinson died June 28

Hundreds of people gathered at Sooke’s John Phillips Memorial Park on Tuesday to honour the memory of former councillor Brenda Parkinson.

Two red oak trees were planted at the entrance to the park in Parkinson’s memory.

Parkinson died June 28.

“This park was near and dear to Brenda’s heart,” said Coun. Al Beddows.

“It’s only right we honour her memory in this way. I think she would have appreciated it. She loved making things more beautiful, and these trees will accomplish that in a way a different sort of memorial wouldn’t be able to do.”

Beddows was joined at the ceremony by Premier John Horgan, MP Randall Garrison, representatives of the T’souke First Nation, CRD director Mike Hicks, Coun. Jeff Bateman, friends, family members, and several hundred community residents, all who came out to honour a person described as a sparkling personality, full of life and a love for the community.

Several of the people in attendance spoke of Parkinson’s tireless efforts to beautify the community and her boundless energy in every project she undertook. Her support for the arts was repeatedly referenced as was her steadying, experienced hand on district council.

“These red oaks will be here for a very long time and, being red oaks, they will provide the community with a splash of colour every year,” said Mayor Maja Tait. “Brenda would have really loved that. She always wanted to make the community more beautiful. I’m going to miss her tremendously.”

In addition to the tree planting, Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount announced the fire department’s newest ladder truck is named “Brenda” in Parkinson’s honour.

“Brenda was always a great supporter of our department, and it’s only fitting this new truck – a truck that she helped make possible through her support – be named in her honour,” Mount said.

“And you might notice that this truck is the one piece of equipment in our fleet with the greatest amount of bling. Given Brenda’s sparkling style, it’s a fitting name for the truck. I think she would have seen the humour in that.”


Most Read