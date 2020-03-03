Tree removal may impact traffic in Colwood Tuesday and Wednesday

Crews near intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Latoria Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tree removal for a new development may impact traffic in Colwood Tuesday and Wednesday.

City crews and an arborist are working near the intersection of Latoria Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Wednesday, March 4.

The Olympic View development plans to connect to Veterans Memorial Way, which means this will become a four-way intersection down the road.

Currently, the owners of the Olympic View property are preparing for the construction of new roads as a next step in creating 34 lots for single family homes and three sites for multi-family townhomes.

Designs for a single-lane roundabout at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Latoria Road are being finalized now.

Though trees may be coming down, there is a tree management plan in place that will keep hundreds of trees and protect environmentally sensitive areas. The development is designed to build homes fit into the natural landscape.

