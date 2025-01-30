Tree spiking in Fairy Creek area under investigation

Fairy Creek site of numerous protests against old-growth logging

Incidences of tree spiking in the Fairy Creek area have raised the ire of union and government officials.

Tree spiking is the act of hammering a metal rod or nail into a tree trunk to prevent it from being cut down.

It's a criminal activity that can injure or kill workers and damage the wood, and B.C.’s Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar said the reports are “incredibly alarming” and puts the health and safety of forestry workers at risk.

“I condemn this criminal behaviour,” he said. “We immediately notified both the forestry licensee and the local First Nation. We have also referred this matter to the RCMP and an investigation is ongoing.”

Officials from USW Local 1-1937, which represents many of the forestry workers in the Fairy Creek watershed, said there is only one reason that people spike trees and that is to cause serious injury to workers, with the misguided and dangerous belief that doing so will stop the legal harvesting of trees.

“It is outrageous that individuals and the groups they are connected to feel that causing serious injury to workers furthers their cause,” said Brian Butler, president of USW Local 1-1937.

“Illegal acts of eco-terrorism such as the reported tree spiking in Fairy Creek, or anywhere, cannot be tolerated and need to stop before someone is seriously injured or killed. Our members working to support their families in our renewable, sustainable and foundational forest industry should not have their health and well being jeopardized by such criminal behaviour.”

Anyone with information about the spiking of trees in the Fairy Creek area is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and reference file number NA25-2275.

Fairy Creek has been the site of numerous protests against old-growth logging, with more than 1,000 protesters arrested on the site in February of 2022.

The protests have been referred to as one of the largest acts of civil disobedience in Canadian history.

The reports of the tree spiking come at the same time that the Ministry of Forests has announced an extension to the Fairy Creek old-growth deferral, continuing protection for the watershed.

The deferral extension applies to the same forest lands as those deferred in June 2021 and will provide temporary protection until Sept. 30, 2026.

It will allow more time for long-term discussions on the management of Fairy Creek.

This deferral will also continue the partnership between the Ministry of Forests and Pacheedaht First Nation.

The deferral protects nearly 1,200 hectares of Crown land within the Fairy Creek watershed, which falls entirely in Pacheedaht First Nation territory.

"I am working to put people and communities back at the heart of forestry," Parmar said. "True, lasting and meaningful reconciliation begins with partnering and working with First Nations. Together, we can build a strong, robust and sustainable forest sector for the next 100 years."

— With files from Evan Lindsay