Trevor the foal born at White House Stables

Trevor the foal, being led by Norm Wylie to his stable. Nicola Wylie is leading his mother. (Photo courtesy of Sue Ferguson)

The mare photographed in our recent story on Sandown Racing Club has given birth.

“She had a lovely foal on March 20, the night of the full moon,” said Nicola Wylie, co-owner of White House Stables and Sandown Racing Club’s manager.

The stables named the new foal Trevor.

White House Stables is located in North Saanich and has bred 50 racehorses over 30 years, scoring a 93 per cent win rate. Over that period their horses have gone on to win $2 million and a range of accolades, including Brood Mare of the Year B.C., Horse of the Year B.C., Horse of the Year Washington State, and winning races with individual prizes of $100,000.

The stables breed and handle horses before selling them to owners who pay for professional trainers and race them across the world. Any winnings go to the owners, and these can be substantial.

One of White House’s best mares, Mascaretta, gave birth to 11 foals, all of whom were sold and raced. Their combined winnings totalled $1 million, with Mascaretta’s most successful progeny winning $400,000.

The stables keep a proud eye on their charges from afar and Wylie recently helped launch Sandown Racing Club, which allow members of the public the chance to experience owning racehorses.



