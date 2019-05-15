A Black Press file photo shows the scene of an April 2, 2018 collision at the intersection of Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19.

Trial date set for woman charged in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Marion Nicole Grant charged in connection with April 2, 2018 incident in Campbell River

A woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run that took place last year in Campbell River is heading to trial.

Marion Nicole Grant is facing charges of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, according to court records.

Campbell River RCMP declined to comment about the case, but confirmed that Grant is facing charges in connection with a 2018 incident that claimed the life of a Merville man.

Chris Pys, 39, died following a hit-and-run that happened at Highway 19 and Jubilee Parkway on the morning of April 2, 2018.

The husband and father of two was on his way to work as a faller when the incident took place, according to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family.

Witnesses reported seeing a pickup truck “with significant front-end damage” on the side of the road on Jubilee Parkway as they headed to the airport just before 6 a.m., according to a statement released by Campbell River RCMP following the crash.

Continuing to Highway 19, the witnesses noticed debris on the roadway and a Volkswagen Jetta upside-down in the northbound ditch.

They found a lone male who was in severe distress and trapped in the wreckage, police said.

The man was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

The damaged pickup truck on Jubilee Parkway was gone when police arrived, Campbell River RCMP said in the April 3, 2018 statement.

Police also reported finding a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup parked in the driveway of a home on Fearon Road, in the Oyster River area.

The truck had front-end damage, and police said they arrested a 41-year-old female resident who was registered as the truck’s owner.

Court records indicate that Grant’s trial will begin on April 2, 2020, fully two years after the tragic collision occurred.

