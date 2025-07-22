Trial for suspect in Lumby woman's murder to be heard in 2026

WARNING: this article contains content related to domestic violence (gender-based violence), which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Tatjana Stefanski’s ex-husband, Vitali Stefanski, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of the Lumby mother in April 2024. (Facebook)

WARNING: this article contains content related to domestic violence (gender-based violence), which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been harmed by domestic violence (gender-based violence), contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering his ex-wife near Lumby in 2024.

The case against Vitali Stefanski will begin May 25, 2026, at the Vernon Courthouse after jury selection the same day. The trial, slated to run for five weeks, would start more than two years after the death of Stefanski's ex-wife Tatjana (née Martin).

Her body was found April 14, 2024 after she had been reported missing.

Vitali was arrested on May 31, 2024, and accused of second-degree murder in relation to the death of Tatjana.

The BC Prosecution Service said late Monday that pre-trial conferences in the matter are set to begin April 13, 2026, which will take about three weeks.

Tatjana 44, left behind her two children.

Calls for change have been made in the aftermath of Tatjana's death. Her partner, Jason Gaudreault, launched a Justice for Tatjana movement seeking reforms to the justice system. The movement name has since been changed to Tatjana Martin Foundation of Hope.