Trial in 2017 Surrey shooting death expected to take 6 months

Brandon Nathan Teixeira is on trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The murder trial for Brandon Nathan Teixeira is now underway for the 2017 killing in South Surrey of a 28-year-old man.

More than seven years ago, Nicholas Khabra was found by police with fatal gunshot wounds in a residence in the 14300-block of Crescent Road in South Surrey. The 28-year-old died of his wounds. Teixeira was arrested in Oroville, Calif. in December 2019 in connection to the Oct. 23, 2017 killing of Khabra.

Following jury selection over the weekend, Teixeira's trial begun on Tuesday morning (Feb. 25) with Madam Justice Duncan presiding and a jury scheduled for the 160 days that have been set aside for the trial.

Teixeira walked into the courtroom, flashing a smile and short greeting to two females sitting in the public gallery.

The suspect took to the mic to state his intent to plead not guilty to three charges: first-degree murder of Nicholas Khabra, attempted murder of a female shot the same day, and intent to endanger the life of Khabra.

Family members of Khabra were also in the gallery, and one woman held back sobs and tears during opening remarks as the Crown described the killing of the young man.

As the Crown described its theories around the events of the murder and its aftermath, Teixeira shook his head at several claims, including the belief of the Crown that he was paid to commit the killing of Khabra.

Crown counsel explained that a woman was with Khabra on the day of the crime.

"She then heard a loud bang... she knew she had been injured," the Crown stated.

The 24-year-old woman sped away in her vehicle, called 9-1-1 and waited for police and ambulance, which took her to Royal Columbian Hospital for injuries she sustained.

About a year later, Teixeira became a suspect and was later charged with first-degree murder of Khabra and attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure in the case of the woman who was with the victim.

After many months of appeals, warnings and a manhunt, Teixeira was located in the California city via an anonymous tip. He was extradited to Canada in April 2020.

The Crown states that witnesses are expected to share that Teixeira and Khabra were friends before the killing.

Teixeira's trial is expected to last six to seven months at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. It is continuing on Tuesday (Feb. 25) at the time of this posting.

More to come.

- with files from Tracy Holmes