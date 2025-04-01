Trial underway for Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Jeffery Allan Jennens has plead not guilty to child luring

The trial for a Kelowna teacher accused of telecommunicating to lure a child under 18 continued in B.C. Provincial Court, Apr. 1.

Jeffery Allan Jennens has pleaded not guilty to child luring, a charge that came following an investigation by the Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit in 2023.

On day two of the trial, Crown Counsel shared a video of Jennens giving his statement to police following his arrest in May 2023.

The accused was teaching at Rutland Senior Secondary at the time of the alleged crime. Jennens told police he had been communicating with the victim, a student of his, over Instagram on school-related issues, such as resume help.

The victim was a minor at the time of the alleged offence. Their identity is protected by a publication ban and the individual will be referred to as A.P. in this story.

Jennens claims the conversation shifted after the victim posted what Jennens described as "basically naked" photos of themselves on Instagram. The accused said he was trying to explain to A.P. that the photos should not be posted online, claiming the situation was a "miscommunication."

The court heard that A.P. and Jennens communicated using vanish mode on Instagram, meaning the messages disappear after a user logs off.

The accused's phone was seized by police and Jennens willingly provided the device's passcode to the officer conducting the interview. When asked if there was anything on the device that might be of concern to police, Jennens stated police should be concerned with A.P.'s Instagram profile and the content that was being posted. The accused also said no explicit photos were directly sent to him or received by him from the victim.

Jennens told the officer conducting the interview that the entire context of his communications with A.P. needed to be examined, because "if you look at it from one snapshot, I'm f*****."

When the interview concluded, the officer asked Jennens what was going through his mind. Jennens responded that he was worried about his job, his wife and kids, and his reputation.

The accused is not in custody at this time and was present in the courtroom during the day's proceedings. He sat with his head down reviewing notes while his video of him speaking to police was played to the court.

The trial continues.