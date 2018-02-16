Trial underway for suspect of brazen Saanich home invasion, sexual assault

Victoria courthouse. David Robert Hope is in court this week for one case of break and enter to commit an indictable offence, two cases of unlawful confinement or imprisonment, two cases of sexual assault and two cases of robbery, related to a Saanich incident on Jan. 27, 2016.

Trial is underway for the accused suspect in the disturbing break-and-enter on Church Avenue in Saanich that led to sexual assault and robbery of two women on Jan. 27, 2016.

David Robert Hope is in court for one case of break and enter to commit an indictable offence, two cases of unlawful confinement or imprisonment, two cases of sexual assault and two cases of robbery.

It was about 7:20 p.m. when the women, two young foreign exchange students, answered the door believing “it was going to come off the hinges,” said Sgt. Dean Jantzen with Saanich Police, at the time.

When they opened the door the male then entered.

Court testimony heard the attacker directed them to a bedroom and instructed them the to women take off their clothes. They then offered him money, though the initial offering was deemed inadequate. At that point the suspect escorted the women to a local bank machine, a Scotiabank, in the Shelbourne corridor. That’s when they fled to the local Starbucks and asked the employee to call 911.

Saanich Police used interpreters to communicate with the women, who knew little English.

Hope, then 43, was later arrested on April 5, 2016, in Saskatoon. Major crime detectives with Saanich Police travelled to Saskatoon to make the arrest with Saskatoon Police.

Hope’s DNA matches that of a sample taken from the patio door of the women’s suite.

Following the incident the Saanich Police had received 39 public tips but none correctly identified the suspect.

