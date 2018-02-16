Trial underway for suspect of brazen Saanich home invasion, sexual assault

Suspect’s DNA matches swab taken from door of scene

Victoria courthouse. David Robert Hope is in court this week for one case of break and enter to commit an indictable offence, two cases of unlawful confinement or imprisonment, two cases of sexual assault and two cases of robbery, related to a Saanich incident on Jan. 27, 2016.

Trial is underway for the accused suspect in the disturbing break-and-enter on Church Avenue in Saanich that led to sexual assault and robbery of two women on Jan. 27, 2016.

David Robert Hope is in court for one case of break and enter to commit an indictable offence, two cases of unlawful confinement or imprisonment, two cases of sexual assault and two cases of robbery.

It was about 7:20 p.m. when the women, two young foreign exchange students, answered the door believing “it was going to come off the hinges,” said Sgt. Dean Jantzen with Saanich Police, at the time.

When they opened the door the male then entered.

Court testimony heard the attacker directed them to a bedroom and instructed them the to women take off their clothes. They then offered him money, though the initial offering was deemed inadequate. At that point the suspect escorted the women to a local bank machine, a Scotiabank, in the Shelbourne corridor. That’s when they fled to the local Starbucks and asked the employee to call 911.

Saanich Police used interpreters to communicate with the women, who knew little English.

Hope, then 43, was later arrested on April 5, 2016, in Saskatoon. Major crime detectives with Saanich Police travelled to Saskatoon to make the arrest with Saskatoon Police.

Hope’s DNA matches that of a sample taken from the patio door of the women’s suite.

Following the incident the Saanich Police had received 39 public tips but none correctly identified the suspect.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico
Next story
Preparation key for backcountry outings

Just Posted

Beauty Day at Our Place a chance to rise above daily struggles

Annual pampering event draws women of all ages and circumstances

Victoria dog attacked by otters off Dallas Road

Off-leash dogs and wildlife can make for a poor mix, veterinary staffer says

Richard Leblanc is no longer board member of Creating Homefulness Society, says Central Saanich mayor

Woodwynn founder wants more time, but board is motivated to sell

Oak Bay Beach Hotel ranked in the top 10 hotels in Canada by TripAdvisor

Ranked tenth among top 25 hotels in Canada for 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Dragons’ Den looking for fire in Victoria

Business-based reality TV show will hold auditions here March 10

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trial underway for suspect of brazen Saanich home invasion, sexual assault

Suspect’s DNA matches swab taken from door of scene

Federal NDP kicks off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggests 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Bay of Pigs, Comox Valley style

Some Comox Valley residents enjoying a late-morning stroll in the Lazo March… Continue reading

Judge rejects challenge to Canadian actress’ lawsuit against Weinstein

The Toronto actress behind the lawsuit cannot be named

Most Read