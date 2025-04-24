Tributes pour in for B.C. brewery co-founder

Okanagan Spring Brewery co-founder Jakob Tobler dies at 83

There were many things Jakob Tobler liked about Vernon when he first arrived from Europe on July 31, 1983 with wife, Emma, and young family in tow.

The lakes. The mountains. The scenery. The warmth of the weather and the people. The fact Canada was so wide open and far away from the Cold War issues involving Russia, which was close to Tobler's native Hungary, and Germany, where he and Emma came from.

But there was one thing in the North Okanagan that left a foul taste in Tobler's mouth.

Its beer.

Or rather the lack of German-style beer he was fond of.

A couple of years later, Tobler and a man recommended he look up by a travel agent when he arrived in Vernon created Okanagan Spring Brewery, still in operation today, 40 years after opening.

Tobler, brewery co-founder, died in Vernon April 16 at the age of 83.

"Like most European tourists do, they fly to Calgary, rent a motorhome, and drive to Vancouver. That’s how he went to Vernon," said Stefan Tobler, the oldest of Jakob and Emma's three sons, and the current brewmaster for Okanagan Spring.

"He was so proud of the success the brewery has enjoyed," added Tobler's granddaughter, Kristina, Stefan's daughter.

Tobler's story begins long before he came to Canada.

He was born Aug. 26, 1941 in Kunbaja, Hungary, and his early life was steeped in rich European traditions. Raised in Germany, he was introduced to the world of hospitality at a young age by his parents, who involved him in their local businesses, including a small restaurant.

This early exposure planted the seeds of a lifelong dedication to creating spaces where people could gather, connect, and enjoy themselves.

While he apprenticed as a tool maker, Tobler ended up bringing much joy to the youth and surrounding area of the German town of Dinkelscherben, a municipality in the district of Augsburg in Bavaria, similar in size to Armstrong. That's where he was living in the early 1970s.

There, Tobler bought a nightclub.

When he opened Old Man Diskothek, the club offered a safe, vibrant place for youth to socialize.

"It was more than just a business; it was an expression of his belief in community, and his natural ability to bring people together," said Stefan. "It was one of the first discos in the neighbourhood. People would come from a range of about 50 kilometres away just to dance."

Added Kristina: "When I was back there two summers ago, people would look at me and know I was unfamiliar because everyone knows each other. They would ask me, 'What am I doing here? No way you would come to this town as a tourist.' And I would tell them, 'I’m a Tobler. Jakob Tobler is my grandfather.'

"I had grandparents telling me then how thankful there was a safe place for their kids to go, and have some place to go on weekends."

Besides the disco, Tobler had some other businesses, and Stefan said his father was "working a lot," and wanted to take a break. That's when he and Emma decided to try Canada.

When they were booking their flights, the travel agent told Tobler to look up a man in Vernon named Buko von Krosigk and say hello on behalf of the agent.

When the Toblers got to Vernon, he didn't want to be in the nightclub business, nor did he have any plans to start a brewery. He bought the building at the southeast corner of 29th Street and 30th Avenue that once housed Kelly O'Bryans and a pair of night spots, and was the landlord. The only thing there today is a parking lot.

Tobler found von Krosigk, the pair hit it off and, two years after arriving, he and von Krosigk opened Okanagan Spring Brewery.

The duo co-founded what would become one of British Columbia’s pioneering craft breweries.

Their shared vision drew inspiration from traditional Bavarian brewing methods and set out to offer an alternative to the mainstream. The first brewmaster was Raimund Kalinowski, who would mentor Stefan Tobler.

That first beer from Okanagan Spring marked the beginning of a new chapter — not only in Tobler’s life, but in the growing local appreciation for quality, small-batch brewing.

While his achievements in brewing earned him a place in the region’s business history, it was Tobler’s values that truly defined his legacy — his work ethic, his devotion to family, and his pride in his heritage.

"I always remember growing up how much he cared not just for his own sons but his four grandkids," said Kristina. "He instilled a lot of hard-working values into all of us. He was an old-school tough guy, hard on all of us, but we knew he meant it with love."

Kristina, today, is pursing a Masters degree in business administration, hoping to do her thesis project on the "different generational beer consumption trends."

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," she laughed. "But I knew from the get-go I wanted to pursue something and make him proud."

As of Thursday, April 24, there had been close to 200 comments on Facebook after the family posted Tobler's death.

"We all will miss him so much," commented Thomas Frank. "He was a good friend to me and gave me great inspiration on how to start and succeed in operating a new business in a new country. Rest in peace my friend, I will never forget you."

Jakob is survived by his loving wife, Emma; his sons Stefan (Daniela), Andy (April), and Markus (Christie); and his four grandchildren — Alex, Kristina, Michael, and Michelle — who brought great joy to his later years. He also leaves behind extended family in Canada and Europe, along with many lifelong friends and colleagues.

A celebration of Tobler’s life is tentatively slated for Saturday, May 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel Vernon.