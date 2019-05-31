Trillium Village opens with 60-unit ‘boutique’ addition

Official opening on Thursday attended by Colwood council and mayor

Mayor Rob Martin welcomed the city of Colwood’s newest affordable senior care residence Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the 60-unit, one and two-bedroom residence located at 333 Wale Rd. The facility is part of Trillium West Shore Village, residences that make up a total of 122 units for seniors in Colwood.

“We’re very proud of our new addition … and we look forward to serving seniors for generations to come,” said Omar Lalani, Trillium Communities president and CEO.

Described as an “active home,” the building provides access to day to day amenities within the main floor. This includes a computer room, a fireside lounge, pub, movie theatre, entertainment room, gym, salon, and a self-serve cafe.

Each one- and two-bedroom unit in the facility comes with in-suite laundry, scooter and walker storage, “spacious” patios, storage lockers, two-burner cooktops and accessible showers, the brochure reads.

Close to 60 seniors are currently living in the building, said Mark Sup, the community relations manager. Unit rates start at around $2,550. Ten units in the new building are still available. Residents first moved into the building in March.

“As our population continues to age, people want to stay here in Colwood and this gives them a wonderful opportunity to stay here in the West Shore to be around and close to their families,” Martin said.


