Trio arrested on theft, drug charges

Two men and a woman have been arrested following an investigation of suspicious activity, Sooke RCMP say.

Officers noticed suspicious activity near Anna Marie Road and Wadams Way at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A black Dodge truck with expired Northwest Territories licence plates was parked in the driveway, andits box was filled with a variety of items, which police believed were stolen.

A man got out on the driver’s side of the truck, and after he identified himself, was arrested for driving while prohibited.

Two passengers in the truck were also arrested.

RCMP conducted a search of the truck and found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, unknown substances and more than $2,500 in cash.

Sooke RCMP are asking boat owners to check for a missing Johnson six horsepower outboard motor, as one was found in the box of the truck. They believe it was stolen from the Sooke area.

A Saanich man, 40, a Langford man, 33, and a Langford woman, 31, are charged with of possession of controlled substances for trafficking and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.