B.C. Attorney General David Eby has vowed to clean up the financial dumpster fire that is ICBC. (Black Press file photo)

Trio of former ICBC executives earned at total of more $1 million in 2017-18

Mark Blucher, former president and chief executive officer, received a total of $320,260.

Three former ICBC executives earned a total of roughly $1 million in the financial year 2017-2018 according to financial disclosure information.

RELATED: ICBC in ‘financial dumpster fire’: minister

Mark Blucher, former president and chief executive officer, received a total compensation of $320,260.

Geri Prior, former chief financial officer, earned $415,685, while Barbara Meens Thistle, former vice president, central services, pulled in $274,021.

These figures for former ICBC executives added up to just over $1 million and accounted for about a third of total compensation that ICBC executives received in 2017-2018.

RELATED: ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

Blucher left ICBC for Central 1 Credit Union in late 2017, replacing Don Wright, who left the credit union to head the public service in British Columbia.

Meens Thistle joined the University of British Columbia, while Prior, CIBC’s top-paid executive, retired last year. Prior also won the 2017 Lifetime Achievement award from the Association of Women in Finance.

RELATED: ICBC board members replaced before NDP overhaul

Bill Carpenter, chief financial officer and chief actuary, led all all current ICBC executives with a total compensation of $404,469, followed by Kathy Parslow, vice president for claims and driver licensing, who earned $397,768, and Nicolas Jimenez, interim president and chief executive officer, with $382,132.

While executive pay represents just a part of the larger financial issues currently confronting ICBC, a 2012 auditor’s report raised considerable concern about excessive compensation for executives.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FortisBC pleas with customers to reduce natural gas usage

Just Posted

Green burial numbers set to peak in 2018

Some in the industry unhappy with green burial

Trio of former ICBC executives earned at total of more $1 million in 2017-18

Mark Blucher, former president and chief executive officer, received a total of $320,260.

Crash at Bay and Quadra closes intersection

Officers expected to be on scene for a few hours investigating

Salmon attracting people and birds to Goldstream Provincial Park

Thousands of people are visiting the river according to park naturalist

Saanich councillor one of four candidates for CRD chair

Coun. Colin Plant is running for board chair after four years on the regional board

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for first time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

Police vehicle door torn off during stolen pickup takedown on the Island

One man arrested after officers stop pickup on Nanaimo Parkway

Vancouver Island service dogs helping veterans deal with PTSD

Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs matches soldiers with trained puppies

‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach

The Whitecaps finished the season with a 13-13-8 record, two spots out of a playoff position

Most Read