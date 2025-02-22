Trio of Metro Vancouver news websites to shut down

The three outlets transitioned to online only in August 2023

Glacier Media has announced the upcoming closure of three Metro Vancouver community news websites.

A statement posted online saysBurnaby Now and the New Westminster Record will close no later than April 21 and the Tri-City News will close by May 21.

The statement says Glacier Media “explored all possible options to maintain operations” but the industry’s “ongoing financial challenges have made it unsustainable.”

It says it has been a privilege and an honour to serve the community for more than 40 years.

The three publications spent decades as print newspapers but in August 2023 transitioned to online-only.

Publisher Lara Graham says in the statement that news of the closures is a very sad day for employees, readers and local journalism.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and we’re so grateful to our hardworking staff who have made these publications so special, and to our loyal readers and advertisers who have supported us over the years,” she said.