Trip to Sooke featured as prize on popular U.S. game show

Price is Right contestant wins a six-night stay at Prestige Oceanfront Resort

A contestant on the U.S. game show The Price is Right on Friday won a trip to Sooke, including a six-day stay at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke. (Contributed - Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke)

Contestants on the Price is Right game show on Friday had a chance to win a trip to Sooke.

The June 25 episode featured a six-night stay at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke in an oceanview guestroom and a bike tour of the area.

The prize was featured in the episode’s first game and was successfully won by the contestant.

Hotel general manager Jacob Cramp said it’s an honour to be included on such an iconic game show.

“It’s certainly fun to see the resort featured on national television,” he said. “It will provide huge exposure for Prestige and the town of Sooke.”

First televised in 1956, the game show is watched by more than 5.4 million Americans a day, in addition to a dedicated Canadian fan base.

“When producers asked us to partner with them on an episode featuring our Sooke resort, we were thrilled,” said Amy Nunn, vice-president of sales and marketing for Prestige.

Other Prestige properties previously featured on the show in recent years include Kelowna, Radium Hot Springs, Prince George, Nelson, Vernon, Cranbrook and Salmon Arm.

“It’s always a fun opportunity for our staff and community residents too, as everyone gets pretty excited about seeing their local property on such a high-profile show,” Nunn said.

Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke opened 10 years ago and features various guest rooms, including a 1,900-square-foot penthouse, indoor pool, athletic centre, marina and three on-site dining options.

