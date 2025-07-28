Triple Peak, fog challenge Alberni Valley rescuers

Teams from Cowichan Valley, 442 Squadron in Comox called in to help retrieve injured hiker

Volunteer rescuers from Vancouver Island team up with SAR Techs from 442 Search and Rescue Squadron from Comox to rescue an injured hiker on Triple Peak, July 19, 2025. (AVRS PHOTO)

A hiker is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after falling during a trek on Triple Peak on July 19.

Members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad were called to rescue the hiker, who had fallen nearly nine metres (30 feet) off a cliff, according to witnesses. Three members from the regional hoist team and a helicopter from Ascent Helicopters responded, however a thick fog layer moved in and aerial operations became difficult, an AVRS spokesperson said. "Two rescuers were lowered onto the trail below the subject and hiked up to assess and treat the hiker on scene. However, extracting the subject proved to be the most difficult part of the mission."

A mutual aid request was called out and volunteers with Cowichan Search and Rescue (including their specialized ropes team members), Arrowsmith SAR, Nanaimo SAR and Ladysmith SAR were all placed on standby. As the weather deteriorated, searchers called in 442 Search and Rescue Squadron from 19 Wing Comox, which operates a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter. Three SAR Techs were lowered to the scene.

The hiker and rescuers were forced to wait on the trail "for an extended period of time" before a break in the fog allowed rescuers to hoist the hiker and transport him to hospital for further treatment.

Officials with the AVRS applauded the group that was with the hiker, saying their quick response to their friend's needs coupled with their state of preparedness contributed to the successful outcome. "They remained calm and were extremely helpful," a spokesperson said.

One of the hiker's parents publicly thanked searchers and fellow hikers on a social media post about the rescue. "Thank you guys for saving my son out of this dangerous situation," Paul Chi Sun wrote. "Words cannot express how grateful we are."

The injured hiker was not named.

Triple Peak is considered a technical and demanding trail, approximately 5 kilometres out-and-back. Alberni Valley Rescue Squad searchers describe it as "slippery terrain, steep climbs, exposed sections and waterfall scrambles" and say it is not suitable for beginners.

Hikers who have completed Triple Peak and posted about it on various hiking websites all describe it as a challenging route with steep terrain.

Rescue squad searchers remind hikers they should have experience in technical terrain, have proper hiking boots, carry the essentials and have a reliable communication device. "Always be prepared for rapidly changing mountain weather."