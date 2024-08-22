Triumph over tragedy for Shuswap band 1 year after wildfire

'What I am most proud of is how our band members came together this last year'

The Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw (SteS) marked the anniversary of a tragedy with triumph a year to the day after the Bush Creek East wildfire decimated the community.

On Aug. 18, drumming, dancing and other community events celebrated the band's resiliency as the majority of residents are back living local after being forced to evacuate in 2023 as fire destroyed three subdivisions and surrounding lands in their traditional territory.

"The first two weeks were very traumatic," Kukpi7 (Chief) James Tomma recalled in a statement. "Some band members thought it would take two to three weeks to start the rebuilding process. My elders told me to get us back on the land and that's the main reason we got going."

Though 32 homes were lost to the flames last August, council, staff and contractors were quick to start rebuilding, with the community focusing on that progress rather than negativity at the event held Sunday at Quaaout Lodge.

"Right now, we have 70 to 80 per cent of our band members back on the land," Tomma added. "Although they are temporary homes. Construction on our 'forever homes' has already started."

In an Aug. 7 interview, Tomma said he anticipates everyone to be living back in the community by the end of the year, with himself being the last to move in this December.

In the interim year, while band members were forced to live in evacuation centres then temporary housing in Kamloops and the Shuswap, the burnt-out land was cleaned up and the Quaaout Resort and Talking Rock Golf Course re-opened. That included the opening of a temporary location for the Squilax Gas Station.

"What I am most proud of is how our band members came together this last year," Tomma said. "Before we were a bit disconnected. Now when I see our elders laughing and smiling, the children running around. They were able to come back as a community and support each other."

Sunday's commemoration started with band members taking part in a community walk from the North Subdivision – the first to be hit by fire – a sunrise ceremony, golfing, a feast and a concert by Tk'umlups musician Jeremy Kneeshaw and his band.

Rebuilding the community will continue for a few more years, with an "aggressive" reforestation program slated to begin in 2025.